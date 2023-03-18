BC SPCA Warning Public About a Couple Selling Sick, Skinny Kittens in Surrey

Surrey/Fraser Valley – – The BC SPCA is warning the public to beware of a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. The SPCA has received 11 complaints during the past several months from people believed to have purchased kittens and cats from the pair.



“In many cases the animals begin showing symptoms of illness days after purchase, and several of the kittens have died,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been.” She said the SPCA has identified one of the individuals and will be recommending charges, but said the society is concerned the pair may continue to sell animals in the meantime. “We cannot release an individual’s identity in an on-going investigation unless a charge is approved by Crown counsel, but we do want to warn the public about purchasing a pet under suspicious circumstances.”



Learn more at: https://spca.bc.ca/…/bc-spca-issues-warning-about…/

Cat Kitten BCSPCA March 2023