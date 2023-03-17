Yarrow Celebrates Norouz – The Iranian New Year Sunday at Pioneer Park – Sunday March 19

Yarrow – Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way. and Ghazaleh Nozamani present a celebration of the Iranian New Year, Norouz.

On Sunday March 19 from Noon to 4PM, enjoy food, drinks, activities, and connecting with local non profits.

Norouz is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox which means “new day of the year” in Persian, and has been celebrated by the people of Iran and Mesopotamia since antiquity. Although continuously celebrated in Iran for at least three thousand years, Norouz is commemorated by several hundred million diverse peoples from northwest China, India, central Asian republics, Iran, the Caucuses, Turkey and Eastern Europe, Iraq, and westward to Egypt.

Generously sponsored by the United Way of BC.

Facebook information is here.