Sts’ailes to Receive Improved Access to First Nations-led Primary Care with Sts’ailes Community Care Campus

Harrison Mills/Sts’ailes – People living in Harrison Mills and north of the Fraser River between Agassiz and Mission will have access to First Nations-led primary care with the development of the Sts’ailes Community Care Campus (SCCC) at 46090 Lougheed Hwy.

The Sts’ailes will own and operate the SCCC, which will open in a phased approach. In the first phase, beginning in 2023, Sts’ailes intends to begin construction of the permanent facility while providing some services from its temporary location in Agassiz at the Sts’ailes Administration Building at 4690 Salish Way.

“This is great news for Sts’ailes and Indigenous people in the region,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “I know how much work and consideration has gone into this project and have heard from community members what this means to the Nation and the region. I look forward to seeing the campus open so residents can have even greater access to public health-care services.”

The campus will work collaboratively with the Chilliwack Primary Care Network. Several more First Nations-led primary-care centres are being planned as part of the Province’s primary-care strategy.



The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) has existing partnerships with First Nations primary health-care centres in Fraser Health and throughout the province. FNHA will continue to engage with these partners, including First Nations communities, the Ministry of Health and Fraser Health, to support the provision of culturally safe care for Indigenous Peoples in the region.