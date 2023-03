Fraser Valley – If you have never experienced Bonnie Kilroe’s Celebrity Imposters, then you are in for a treat. Those who have seen the show, know what’s coming to town.

Bonnie Kilroe’s Celebrity Imposters presents DIVAS in the Wack! …A One Woman Show! – Saturday April 1 at Corky’s Pub.

Tickets $25

Tickets available at Corky’s or online

www.divascorkys@bpt.com

For more info call (604) 795-2331

Showtime is form 8:30-10:30 pm

