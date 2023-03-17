chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 16, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• FVRD receives $200K for river clean up….is that enough?
• A Chilliwack Musician wins big at the Junos!
• Trans Mountain construction will cause delays in Hope. AND…
• Unity Christian’s basketball program. PLUS!…
Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent
Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”.
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™