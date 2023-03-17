Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 16, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”(VIDEO)

Home
Arts and Entertainment
chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 16, 2023 – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• FVRD receives $200K for river clean up….is that enough?

• A Chilliwack Musician wins big at the Junos!

• Trans Mountain construction will cause delays in Hope. AND…

• Unity Christian’s basketball program. PLUS!…

Interview: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent

Make A Night Of It: with host Jean-Louis Bleau featuring guests Clint Hames & Graham Archer of the Chilliwack Players Guild discussing forthcoming feature, “The Book Of Will”.

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Kent Council Recap for March 13

Kent- Highlights from the March 13 Kent Council Meeting – Tourism Harrison, Recycling, Agassiz Slough: Mayor’s Update Mayor Pranger expressed her gratitude for the $2.7