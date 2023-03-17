REACTION – Chilliwack School Board Censures Trustee Heather Maahs

Chilliwack – Chilliwack School Board Trustee Heather Maahs has been censured for violation of the Trustee Code of Conduct specifically as it relates to supporting the integrity of the School Board.

Maahs has been very public about her stance vis a vis against SOGI123, her support of alt right wing media in on line media programs on YouTube outlets Action4Canada and her comments on how she feels there are inappropriate and “pornographic” material in school libraries.

Maahs was also vocal in opposition of a recent LGBTQ dance at Chilliwack Secondary.

In the media release from the Chilliwack School Board, it does not indicate whether Maahs is banned from any future board meetings, rather, an official disciplinary warning.

This is not a unique action as then trustee Barry Neufeld was censured in May 2020.

FVN has reached out to Ms Maahs anbd invited comment.

Chilliwack School Board Chair Willow Reichelt released a statement to FVN and chillTV: Censure is defined as expressing severe disapproval of someone or something, especially in a formal statement. At this time, no further action is being taken against the trustee in question. The Board is hopeful that through the hiring of a facilitator, trustees can learn to work together as a team.