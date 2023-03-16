WorkSafeBC Fines Gutter Company Almost $100K for Repeat Violations Including the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Falls from elevation result in some of the most serious work-related injuries. Last year, WorkSafeBC accepted 3,235 claims for falls from heights, 940 of these were for serious injuries and 18 were fatal injuries.

WorkSafeBC recently imposed a penalty to Sea to Sky Siding & Gutter Ltd. for $20,000 for high-risk and repeated violations. This is the sixth penalty issued in the last four years.

Below are the details on the most recent penalties:

Sea to Sky Siding & Gutter Ltd.

Worksite: Abbotsford

Current amount: $20,000.00

Date imposed: January 24, 2023



This firm was installing siding and gutters at a two-storey house under construction. WorkSafeBC inspected the worksite and observed a worker on a ladder-jack scaffold system. No fall protection was in place, exposing the worker, who was in the line of sight of a representative of the firm, to a fall risk of up to 4.9 m (16 ft.). The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a high-risk violation. The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both repeated violations.

Sea to Sky Siding & Gutter Ltd.

Worksite: Chilliwack

Current amount: $40,000.00

Date imposed: July 21, 2022



This firm was installing exterior siding and gutters at a residential construction site. WorkSafeBC inspected the worksite and observed a worker, who was also a representative of the firm, working from a ladder-jack scaffold system. Another worker was observed passing siding to the representative from a second-storey roof. No form of fall protection was in place, exposing the workers to a fall risk greater than 7.6 m (25 ft.). The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation.

Sea to Sky Siding & Gutter Ltd.

Worksite: Port Coquitlam

Current amount: $45,454.08

Date imposed: April 22, 2021



This firm was installing exterior cladding at a house under construction. WorkSafeBC observed one worker walking on the sloped gable roof, and two workers installing siding near the edge of an elevated patio. The workers, who were within the line of sight of a representative of the firm, were not using personal fall protection systems. No other form of fall protection was in place, exposing the workers to fall risks of up to 8.2 m (27 ft.). The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a high-risk violation. The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both repeated violations.