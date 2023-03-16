Swoop Airlines Adding Abbotsford to London, Ontario

Calgary/Fraser Valley (CNW) – Swoop, which bills themselves as Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, announced its expanded summer schedule, with several new routes that include YXX Abbotsford.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-not-expensive airline, we’re proud to be expanding our footprint from coast to coast with our summer schedule,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. “Convenience and affordability are paramount, so we’re focusing our ultra-not-expensive flights in true ULCC markets that enable more Canadians to explore their big, beautiful backyard.”

As part of this summer’s domestic expansion, Swoop will be adding new service between London, ON (YXU) and Abbotsford (YXX), and will restart seasonal service between Hamilton (YHM) and Charlottetown (YYG).

Swoop is also signalling that winter is not over yet, with new seasonal extensions for its most popular sun-flying routes. Canadians can escape to the beach through the end of June with ultra-not-expensive flights from Edmonton (YEG) and Abbotsford (YXX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Los Cabos (SJD) for as low as $119.00 CAD all-in one-way*.

“The London International Airport is thrilled to announce non-stop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer” said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport. “London and the surrounding region continue to look for more exciting destinations directly from YXU’s easy and comfortable airport. We’re looking forward to the spring and the launch of Abbotsford service with Swoop.”