Province Spending $5M for Farms to Combat Avian Influenza, Swine Fever, and Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is going to drop $5 million to help protect B.C. farms from animal diseases, including avian influenza, swine fever, and foot-and-mouth disease.

“This investment will provide B.C. farmers and ranchers with the support to plan and respond quicker and better to disease outbreaks,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “It is important that we continue to work together and stay vigilant to protect farmers and their animals, whichprotects B.C.’s economy and our food security.”

The funding will help B.C. farmers plan, prepare, prevent, and mitigate for animal diseases on their farms and ranches and provide co-ordinated emergency planning and training for the livestock and poultry sector.

Animal disease preparedness and response program

The new animal disease preparedness and response program is part of the $200-million investment in food security initiatives recently announced by the Province.

The funding will support a variety of planning, preparedness and prevention and mitigation activities, including: