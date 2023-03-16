Kent Council Recap for March 13

Kent- Highlights from the March 13 Kent Council Meeting – Tourism Harrison, Recycling, Agassiz Slough:

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger expressed her gratitude for the $2.7 million grant from the Province of British Columbia. The grant will help with the construction of the regional Lets’emot pool and other capital projects.

The Mayor also gave an update on her fundraising walk to Chilliwack for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. She is looking for people to either participate in the April 22nd walk or donate to the fundraiser. Mayor Pranger will be walking 26 kilometres that day and is aiming to be at the Landing Leisure Centre by lunch.

If you would like to donate, please visit www.kentbc.ca/Fill_the_Pool/. Tax receipts are available for donations over $25.00.

Tourism Harrison River Valley Strategic Plan

Mr. Robert Reyerse, Executive Director of Tourism Harrison River Valley, presented his organization’s strategic plan to Council. Highlights included the incorporation of the District of Kent and the Electoral Area C of the Fraser Valley Regional District, along with the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, under the Tourism Harrison River Valley umbrella. The adoption of a new mission statement will encourage collaboration with their partners to grow tourism offerings and responsible stewardship of tourism assets. One of their main areas of focus for the future will be to make our area a year-round tourist destination where visitors can enjoy a diversity of arts, culture, and recreation. The new Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre will also feature prominently in future plans for tourism.

Agricultural Plastics Recycling

On March 2nd, Councillor Post participated in a program that encourages farmers to collect and recycle plastic farm waste and press it into bails that will be shipped to Lethbridge, Alberta for processing. The University of Fraser Valley helped make the plastic press used during the event and all participating farmers are provided with access to the presses that they can use on their own farms to recycle plastic waste throughout the year. Councillor Post thanked Mr. Gerald Struys for spearheading the initiative and the group is hopeful that a similar Provincial recycling program will be created in the future.

For more information on the program please visit the Clean Farms website at https://cleanfarms.ca/programs-at-a-glance/bc-programs-events/

Agassiz Slough Restoration

Councillor Schwichtenberg’s report included an update on the Agassiz Slough Floodbox restoration via the Farmland Advantage program and the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition. The property owners at one of the sections restored on the corner of Tuyttens and Whelpton Roads have allowed for a bio-engineered bank enhancement, including the creation of a natural barrier with willow whips and the construction of beaver guards. This project is ongoing, and Councillor Schwichtenberg encourages everyone to go see the progress that has been made.

For more information about the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition, please visit their website at https://fvwc.ca/

Photo of the willow whips fencing

Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

On March 9th, Councillor Watchorn attended the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards. He said that the stories from all the organizations were amazing and the event itself was very moving. Councillor Watchorn was particularly moved when local Ms. Mel Bernstein of Project AIM won the award for Innovative Initiative for Small Organizations. In just 2 years, Project Aim has gone from providing $800 worth of personal hygiene products to residents to over $40,000 worth of products. Congratulations to Ms. Bernstein and Project Aim, your hard work in restoring basic dignity to those in need is truly appreciated!

If you would like to support Project AIM, please visit: https://www.projectaimcommunity.com/

Easter Egg Hunt

On April 8, 2023, the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre will be hosting its first-ever Easter Egg Hunt in Pioneer Park. The event will feature crafts, prizes, a story time and of course, an egg hunt. Admission is free and the event will run from 10 am to 12 pm.

More information is available on our website:

https://calendar.kentbc.ca/default/Detail/2023-04-08-1000-Easter-Egg-Hunt