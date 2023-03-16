Kate Healey – New Executive Director for CCS – Chilliwck Community Services

Chilliwack – CCS Chilliwack Community Services has a new Executive Director to replace Diane Janzen, who went onto to another professional challenge (Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) with Skwah First Nation).

From the CCS media release:

Kate Healey is the new executive director.

Kate has worked in various roles within the organization for approximately 10 years and has consistently demonstrated excellence, professionalism and compassion. Kate holds an Bachelor of Arts, with a Major in Sociology and a Human Services Certificate from Trinity Western University. Additionally, Kate received a Leadership Certificate from the Laurentian Leadership Centre in Ottawa, in 2013.

Kate’s passion, energy, and dedication to help develop and strengthen her community, brought her to CCS in 2013 where her values aligned with the agency. Throughout the years, Kate has held various positions in the agency from practicum student, Residents Worker, Youth Worker, Youth Services Coordinator, and most recently a Program Director since 2019. As a Program Director, Kate has overseen various portfolios, including: Youth, Seniors, Housing, Training & Education, and Food Security. Kate has been the lead staff on the development of the Paramount Housing Project since 2019.

Kate is passionate about supporting others to grow, advocating for her community, and working collaboratively with partners from social service agencies, all levels of government, and the private sector to strengthen the community of Chilliwack.

Kate has served as a leader in her community as the Co-Chair of the Child and Youth Committee since 2019, Treasurer of the Annual Conversation on Chilliwack’s Children since 2018, Chair of the CHC Healthier Seniors Task Team from 2019-2023, and other committee work focused on, inclusion and accessibility, labour and management relations, financial literacy, food security, and transportation.