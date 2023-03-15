UFV GOLF: Armstrong and Brunner finish in top-10 at Warrior Invitational

Fraser Valley/Las Vegas – Jacob Armstrong picked up his second top-10 finish in a week, while Alex Brunner also finished in the top-10 individually at the Warrior Invitational at the Legacy Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV from March 9-11.



Armstrong’s +7 (223) over three rounds gave him a share of fifth individually, while leading his team to a sixth-place finish in the event. After an opening round 77, the third-year golfer bounced back with back-to-back rounds of one over, 73, to climb the leaderboard. That final round score would prove to be tied for the lowest round of the day.



“He was an absolute stud for us last year, but he has struggled with missing a few shots so far this semester,” noted Cascades men’s golf head coach Aaron Pauls. “This week we started seeing the old Jacob a bit posting some good scores.”



Jackson Jacob finished in eighth at +10, while rookie Hayden Prive also had a strong showing finishing at +19 to land in a tie for 17th.



“Hayden posted some really good scores over the week,” noted Pauls.



“This was the first time he travelled with us. I think part of what helped him have success this week is that he’s a grinder. He not going to give up and he’s tough mentally at times. Inevitably everyone’s going to be tired after playing seven straight days of golf, but he’s a battler.”



Other Cascades men’s results included Eli Greene tied for 25th (+23), Andrew Biggar in 37th (+29), and Ben Whiton finished in 38th (+30) in the 49-player field.



View the full results here

Brunner’s +31 (247) gave her a share of 10th place individually after shooting rounds of 78, 86, and 83, to help guide the Cascades women’s squad to a fifth-place finish. Cascades women’s golf head coach Cody Stewart applauded the second-year golfer’s consistency over both events during the trip, as she finished with a final score of +32 earlier in the week at the RMC Intercollegiate.



“Alex was probably the steadiest over both events,” said Cascades women’s golf head coach Cody Stewart.



“she grinded, she did her job and worked really hard. I was really impressed with the way she played throughout the week.”



Other UFV results from the event included Lucy Park at +32 (12th), Emery Bardock at +45 (23rd), Coral Hamade at +50 (T25th), and Avery Biggar at +51 (27th).



View the full results here



The team shot a combined 330 in round one but struggled in round two shooting 21 strokes higher, before bouncing back to shoot 339 as a team in the final round.



“The way they responded was great,” applauded Stewart.



“Even though we didn’t play great in that second round, I think we still had a good attitude heading into the final round and they wanted to show each other that we can build toward the Golf Canada Championships.”