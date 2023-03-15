Skip to content

Province via ’23 Budget to Improve School Maintenance – Millions Going to Valley School Districts

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As part of Budget 2023, the Province is providing $261.1 million in 2023-24 for school maintenance projects, including $41 million to upgrade heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at 101 schools throughout B.C.

Through the annual facility grant, $147.1 million is available for school districts to address maintenance needs in a versatile way based on their priorities. The annual facility grant is flexible maintenance funding that school districts can use for repairs or issues that arise throughout the year.

The following is a description of the minor capital programs offered by the ministry and the approved projects for the 2023-24 year:

Chilliwack School District (SD 33) – Total $2,662,068

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

  • Roofing upgrades at McCammon Elementary
  • Roofing upgrades at Strathcona Elementary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

  • HVAC upgrades at Strathcona Elementary

Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

  • Three new buses

Abbotsford School District (SD 34) – Total $2,713,518

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

  • Interior construction upgrades at William A. Fraser Middle school
  • HVAC upgrades at Terry Fox Elementary
  • Electrical upgrades at Bradner Elementary, Godson Elementary, Ten Broek

    Langley School District (SD 35) – Total $1,690,867

    School Enhancement Program (SEP)

    • Exterior wall systems upgrades at Aldergrove Community Secondary

    Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

    • Exterior wall systems upgrades at Aldergrove Community Secondary

    Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

    • One new bus

    Mission School District (SD 75) – Total $1,460,000

    School Enhancement Program (SEP)

    • Roofing upgrades at Hatzic Middle school
    • Roofing upgrades at Mission Central Elementary

    Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

    • HVAC upgrades at Cherry Hill Elementary

    Fraser-Cascade School District (SD 78) – Total $1,721,310  

    School Enhancement Program (SEP)

    • HVAC upgrades at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary
    • Plumbing upgrades at Agassiz Elementary Secondary, Hope Secondary

    Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

    • Energy upgrades at Hope Secondary

    Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

    • One new bus

