Province via ’23 Budget to Improve School Maintenance – Millions Going to Valley School Districts

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As part of Budget 2023, the Province is providing $261.1 million in 2023-24 for school maintenance projects, including $41 million to upgrade heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at 101 schools throughout B.C.
Through the annual facility grant, $147.1 million is available for school districts to address maintenance needs in a versatile way based on their priorities. The annual facility grant is flexible maintenance funding that school districts can use for repairs or issues that arise throughout the year.
The following is a description of the minor capital programs offered by the ministry and the approved projects for the 2023-24 year:
Chilliwack School District (SD 33) – Total $2,662,068
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
- Roofing upgrades at McCammon Elementary
- Roofing upgrades at Strathcona Elementary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
- HVAC upgrades at Strathcona Elementary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
- Three new buses
Abbotsford School District (SD 34) – Total $2,713,518
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
- Interior construction upgrades at William A. Fraser Middle school
- HVAC upgrades at Terry Fox Elementary
- Electrical upgrades at Bradner Elementary, Godson Elementary, Ten Broek
Langley School District (SD 35) – Total $1,690,867
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
- Exterior wall systems upgrades at Aldergrove Community Secondary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
- Exterior wall systems upgrades at Aldergrove Community Secondary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
- One new bus
Mission School District (SD 75) – Total $1,460,000
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
- Roofing upgrades at Hatzic Middle school
- Roofing upgrades at Mission Central Elementary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
- HVAC upgrades at Cherry Hill Elementary
Fraser-Cascade School District (SD 78) – Total $1,721,310
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
- HVAC upgrades at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary
- Plumbing upgrades at Agassiz Elementary Secondary, Hope Secondary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
- Energy upgrades at Hope Secondary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
- One new bus