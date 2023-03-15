Party for the Planet Celebrates Earth Day in Surrey on Saturday, April 29

Surrey – The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Party for the Planet, B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration, at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The signature Surrey event will feature a sustainable marketplace, live music, dance battles, and environmental workshops featuring Indigenous education.

“Party for the Planet is the first of the City of Surrey’s annual free family celebrations,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Featuring local artists and artisans, this event has something for everyone. I invite all to join us on Earth Day to discover new ways to be kinder to our environment and live more sustainably.”

Presented by TD, this year’s free event will offer a plant sale hosted by Surrey Parks, which will sell native plants from $3 to $6. University Drive will include a rock-climbing wall, exhibitors, and plant-based food trucks. Local live music will be performed on the Earth Stage, the Community Stage will feature dance battles and lessons, and the Family Stage will showcase a variety of children’s entertainment. The sustainable marketplace will feature local vendors that sell eco-friendly products. There will also be a clothing swap where attendees can shop free, lightly-used clothing items.

“TD is proud to be the presenting sponsor for Surrey’s Party for the Planet for the 12th consecutive year,” said Chris Sirovyak, TD District Vice President for Surrey, Delta, and New Westminster. “Events like this serve an incredibly important purpose by bringing people together in the spirit of promoting a more vibrant, sustainable tomorrow.”

A complete list of activities and performers can be found at www.partyfortheplanet.ca.