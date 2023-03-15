IHIT Called In to Investigate Suspicious Death on McKenzie Road In Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Tuesday evening,(March 14 @ 8:30PM) Abbotsford Police responded to a sudden death located within a residence at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mckenzie Road.

Upon police arrival, an investigation of the scene was completed, which included attendance by the BC Coroner Service.

Through this investigation, investigators believe the death of the 24-year-old female to be suspicious.

AbbyPD has turned the investigation over to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2023-11356