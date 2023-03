Fraser Valley – The PCSG Chilliwack – Prostate Cancer Information and Awareness Group will be holding their regular monthly meeting on April 6 at 7PM Via Zoom, Chilliwack.

The speaker will be Dr. Felipe Guersetti, speaking about Metastatic bone Cancer.

If you have any questions or would like to attend, please contact:

Dale Erikson

Chairman, PCSG Chilliwack

Prostate Health Information and Awareness

105-6540 Dogwood Drive

Chilliwack, BC V2R 0W7

Phone 604-824-5506

Cell 604-819-5775.