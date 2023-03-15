Skip to content

50 year old Man Arrested at Abbotsford Hospital – In Possession of a Firearm

Abbotsford – Late Monday evening (March 13 at 11PM) AbbyPD responded to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital Emergency Department for a report o fa patient seated in the waiting room believed to be in Possession of a firearm.

A person in the waiting room alerted hospital security after seeing the man drop a round of ammunition onto the floor.

Hospital security contacted the police providing updates to arriving officers.

Patrol officers immediately entered the hospital and took the man into custody without incident—a search of the man located a firearm.

50-year-old Jonathan MacDonald of Abbotsford has been charged with Possession of a firearm without licence, and Possession contrary to order.

Mr.MacDonald remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

