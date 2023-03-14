Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Returns to Chilliwack – April 1

Chilliwack/Vancouver – The journey never ends with the Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival on April 1! This extravaganza of high-octane and hair-raising cinema blends a love of adventure with pioneering film-making for a night packed with energy, exploration, and the ultimate displays of human achievement. Including a chance to win one of many incredible door prizes, is there any better way to get excited to go outside and explore the stunning world around you?

With a raft of winning films from the nine-day Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival to choose from, VIMFF is the perfect chance to experience the exploits of extreme athletes from around the world. This spectacular selection of films, stories and achievements, offers the audience a taste of what they themselves could experience, from mountaineering, kayaking, hiking and many other sports! Some of the participating booths include Ascent Fraser Valley Guides, Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors, Chilliwack River Rafting, and CrossFit Chilliwack.

VIMFF – Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

VIMFF – Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.