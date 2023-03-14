UFV Cascades Women’s Volleyball Add Three for the 23-24 Season

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team keeps building with the addition of three new recruits. Outside hitter Mandi Feist, Libero Ava Bosa, and middle blocker Brooklyn Brodner will join the Cascades for their 2023-24 Canada West campaign.



“We are really excited about the foundation we are bringing in as a newer program,” explained Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema.



“Right now, we are showing that we can physically compete with the best of the best, but we also have an amazing culture that sets us apart. All three of these players already have some connections to the team so we know they will fit in really well with that culture in addition to bringing that physicality that we need to compete in Canada West.”



Mandi Feist

6’0″ Outside Hitter, Dawson Creek, BC.

George Elliot Secondary



“I have had the privilege of being able to coach Mandi on the provincial team, “Rozema noted. “She is a very driven, highly competitive, fast, and strong athlete. I’m really excited to work with the physicality potential that she has.”



A member of the U17 team BC squad, Feist will look to transition to the university game after previously having success in the high school ranks.



“My goal is to improve as much as I can, learn more about the game at a high level, and to win a U SPORTS championship,” noted Feist. “I choose UFV because I loved getting coached by Janelle. We have always got along, and I love her knowledge of the game, her personality, and the way she cares for her players.”



Ava Bosa

5’6″ Libero, Burnaby, BC.

Douglas College



“Ava is a very athletic player,” Rozema said about the signing. “She’s going to bring us some depth in our libero position, but she also brings high-level volleyball to our training environment because she can play other positions as well. She’s really competitive, and she’s a shoo-in fit for the type of person we’re looking for in our team culture.”



Bosa joins the Cascades after previously spending time with the Douglas College Royals. The 2021-22 PACWEST tournament All-Star reunites with familiar faces, as she previously played with current Cascades Lauren and Talia Attieh.



“I chose UFV because of its open, accepting, and competitive environment. I want to excel in my athletic career and move to the next level and UFV was the perfect option for me,” noted Bosa. “I want to be the best teammate I can for those around me and continue to be a competitive and positive athlete.”



Brooklyn Brodner

6’3″ Middle, Regina, SK.

College of the Rockies



“I want to take my game to the next level and continue to develop as an athlete and student,’ said Brodner. “I want my contribution to help the team and program excel in the USPORTS league.



“I think my own aspirations align really well with the team environment, culture, and educational pathways. UFV offers me the opportunity to not only challenge my skill set and up my game, but enjoy the process with passionate teammates.”



Brodner has already proven she can make an impact at the collegiate level, having been named the 2021-22 PACWEST Top Middle Blocker, and included in the PACWEST All-Rookie team.



“Brooklyn is going to bring us some depth and height to our middle position,” said Rozema. “She is very good at blocking, but she’s an offensive middle as well. She brings both aspects of the position, and she already has that post-secondary experience that is really valuable.”