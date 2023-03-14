Cultus Lake Park Annual Tree Management Program

Skip to content

Cultus Lake- -Cultus Lake Park is currently working through our annual tree management program consisting of the following three (3) phases:

1. Staff will begin with tree assessments in public areas throughout the park.
2. Pruning and removal of dead, dangerous, or dying trees in Sunnyside Campground and select areas in the park (Which started on Monday, March 13).
3. Pruning and removal of dead, dangerous, or dying trees in remaining areas starting in October 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact Joe Almeida, Manager of Park Operations at 604-847-2043 or email joe.almeida@cultuslake.bc.ca

Cultus Lake Tree Management 2023

