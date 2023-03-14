Billy Bishop Flies Back to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – March 31

Chilliwack – From flying through the skies and going down into the trenches, Billy Bishop Goes to War follows the incredible feats of Canada’s greatest World War 1 flying ace! On March 31, one of Canada’s most enduring plays arrives at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Billy Bishop reconciles the ecstasy of flying with the horrors of war, as he takes you along his incredible journey!

One of the most widely produced plays in Canadian theatre, this engaging, two-man musical play dramatizes the life of Canadian World War I flying ace, Billy Bishop. The legendary Canadian pilot is credited with 72 victories, including those during the Battle of Vimy Ridge and surviving an encounter with the infamous Red Baron himself. ACE Productions has brought a fresh interpretation to one of Canada’s most enduring plays, making this musical so full of humour, hellfire, and the boldness of an extraordinary career of this military hero!

Billy Bishop Goes To War is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 31, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Billy Bishop Goes to War is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.