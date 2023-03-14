Abbotsford Launches User Friendly New Recreation Search Tool

Abbotsford – Abbotsford residents looking for recreation activities in the City can now create their own custom recreation program schedule, thanks to a new activities search function on the City’s website.

The new, enhanced search tool allows users to easily find recreational activities, programs and lessons available throughout the City, based on their specific criteria and guidelines in one easy-to-use setting. Residents can now look for both drop-in and registered programs of interest to them, based on age group, activity type, time of day, day of the week and location, ultimately creating their own personalized recreational activities guide. These guides can be printed, and users can then register for different programs based on their findings.

To access the new search tool, and create your own customized recreation program, go to https://www.abbotsford.ca/activities-search.