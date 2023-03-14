Skip to content

49 Year Old Woman Charged With Firing Pellet Gun at Unmarked AbbyPD Cruiser

Abbotsford – On Sunday March 12, AbbyPD Plain clothes Officers were conducting routine patrols in a closed business complex within the 31900 block of South Fraser Way.

Officers located a group of people congregating on the property and proceeded to investigate.As officers approached the group in their unmarked police vehicle, a woman emerged from the group and pointed a firearm toward the officer’s vehicle and fired, striking the police vehicle’s windshield, and causing minor damage.

Officers immediately identified themselves as police officers and conducted a high-risk arrest.

The female complied and dropped the firearm, later determined to be a pellet gun.

49-year-old Tammy Gray of Abbotsford has been charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and Mischief.

