The Rocket Revellers at Harrison Memorial Hall, Saturday March 25 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Harrison Festival Society presents The Rocket Revellers at Harrison Memorial Hall, Saturday March 25.

The Rocket Revellers brings together the sounds of rockabilly, western swing, and jump blues. The band formed in 2012 in Vancouver, playing weekly sold out shows in Gastown at the Revel Room. For Harrison concert goers, several faces will be familiar from their roles in some of Vancouver’s best loved roots music acts, such as Ray Condo, Petunia and the Vipers, and Veda Hille. The group consists of Jimmy Roy on lap steel and guitar, Stephen Nikleva on guitar, Mike Van Eyes on piano, Joseph Lubinsky-Mast, Paul Townsend on drums, and Dennis Brock on vocals.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm but doors will open at 6:30 pm to avoid any lineups. A bar and concession will be available. The show will be two 45 min sets with a short intermission.

