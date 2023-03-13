OPINION – BC Social Workers Call for Expansion of Rental Assistance Programs

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Social workers across British Columbia are calling on Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to immediately expand renter assistance programs by increasing the income level to allow more people to access the program.

“The recent BC budget did address affordable housing however, it didn’t go far enough to help most renters,” said Michael Crawford, President of the BC Association of Social Workers (BCASW). “Housing remains a critical issue across British Columbia, particularly for those who are living on fixed budgets.”

Healthcare social workers across the lower mainland joined with the BCASW to call on Minister Kahlon to expand the Rental Assistance Program and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters Program. The two programs have been critical tools in providing support to approximately 37,000 individuals and families and need to be expanded to provide support to renters currently excluded from the program.

“Too many British Columbians find themselves having to choose between paying rent and purchasing other necessities for their families,” said Crawford. “Social workers understand the connection between housing and well-being, and we are asking Minister Kahlon to take action immediately ensure more British Columbians have access to these programs.”

Today, the BCASW launched an online letter-writing campaign and invites social workers and others to send a letter to Minister Kahlon asking for an expansion of RAP and SAFER.

https://act.newmode.net/action/bc-association-social-workers/expand-bcs-rental-assistance-program

BCASW is a voluntary, not-for-profit membership association that supports and promotes the profession of social work and advocates for social justice. BCASW is one of the provincial/territorial social work associations in partnership with the Canadian Association of Social Workers (CASW). Through CASW we support the work of the International Federation of Social Workers. BCASW was incorporated in 1956 and has branches and members (including students) throughout BC.