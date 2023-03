Mission – Mission Raceway has a very busy weekend planned.

First, the BCDA Drift on March 18 and 19 PLUS the Peden JR Industries Hangout Day March 18 .

Peden JR Hangout tickets are available on Showpass for FREE. Bringing the kids is encouraged.

And spectators for drift are $15 per person/per day. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

More information below: