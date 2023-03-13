Locks Home Health Care Re-Opens After 2022 Fire

Chilliwack – In February 2022, 35 firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 9100 block of Main Street.

Locks Home Health Care. They had celebrated their 70th anniversary in Chilliwack in 2019 with a concert BY the group Chilliwack.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire coming out of a ground floor window and starting to extend to the second floor of a 2 storey business building.

The next door Pharmacy was not damaged and owner Dave Lock told FVN that Chilliwack Fire were reviewing video.

Suspects were identified.

In March 2023, Locks Home Health Care re-opened.

Owner Operator Jennifer Delbridge told FVN that while the suspects were identified in surveillance video, she really wasn’t keen on investing the time and money to pursue charges.

Her son was instrumental in the rebuild design and the portion of the Locks family has re-opened.

A new awning still has to be installed but they are ready for business.

Original 2022 FVN story is here.

