Hope – There will be a Full Temporary Closure of Othello Road for Trans Mountain Pipeline Construction between March 24 to April 12.

Trans Mountain plans to deliver oil to its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby during the first quarter of 2024. The Alberta portion of the Project is complete. All pump stations across both provinces are complete. Berth 1 at the Westridge Marine Terminal is scheduled to be commissioned in May 2023.

For more information, please email info@transmountain.com