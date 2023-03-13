Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up Saturday April 22 – New Location

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up is April 22.

There is a new location at Thompson Park.

Registration is open from 8:30-9:30am and we will be supplying garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks. Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society will ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Park no later than 1:30pm.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society have a couple prizes to hand out thanks to the good folks at Banter Ice Cream, Chilliwack Dart & Tackle and Pic Eco Refills. If you pre-register via email you will receive an additional raffle ticket for prizes. Please email Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society your name, cell phone, and emergency contact name and phone number at info@cleanrivers.ca to pre-register.

If you are not feeling well, we ask that you stay home and join us another time.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society are looking for a hardy group of folks who want to tackle some challenging terrain and have 4 x 4 vehicles. If this is you please email at info@cleanrivers.ca