BCREA – Provincial Housing Market Showing Spring Growth

Vancouver -The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) reports that a total of 4,775 residential unit sales were recorded in Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) systems in February 2023, a decrease of 46.5 per cent from February 2022. The average MLS® residential price in BC in 2023 was 941,575, down 14.7 per cent compared to the average price of over $1.1 million in February 2022, recorded at the market’s peak. The total sales dollar volume was $4.5 billion, representing a 54.4 per cent decrease from the same time in the previous year.

“While activity across provincial housing markets remains well below normal,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson. “There are encouraging signs that the market is balancing out. Home sales rose month-over-month in most markets, and prices appear to be firming up in the face of low supply.”



Worth mentioning, the provincial MLS® average price was up 8.5 per cent month-over-month to its highest level since July 2022, partially due to a more stable market but also because of the composition of sales reverting to a more normal mix following low sales of single detached homes through the Lower Mainland in January.