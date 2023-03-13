Abbotsford Hospice Society Gala April 1

Abbotford – Abbotsford Hospice Society’s Moments of Hope Gala continues to be one of Abbotsford’s premiere social events of the year. The repeatedly sold-out event features a three-course dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and silent and live auctions.

The 20th Annual Moments of Hope Gala is April 1 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

Ticket information is here.

This year, AHS celebrates 37 years of community support, thanks to donors. Holmberg House – Abbotsford’s Hospice, is a 10 bed-facility that provides end-of-life care to adults as young as 19. The building accommodates grief support groups (ages 3+), volunteer training education seminars, one-on-one support services and more. This event supports AHS in providing palliative patients, their families and loved ones, with a wide range of end-of-life services, both immediate and long-term grief support tailored to their specific situations.