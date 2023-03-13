2023 (101st) Annual Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 1 at Greendale Acres

Chilliwack – The annual plowing tradition, and laughing at a few politicians who think they know HOW to plow a field.

The 101 Annual Chilliwack Plowing Match is at Greendale Acres Farm on April 1.

This special family friendly event will be a good old fashioned day on the farm. Be part of Chilliwack’s rich farming history by purchasing your tickets today.

Ticket information is here.

The Chilliwack Plowing Match was established in 1923 and has been running every year consecutively until 2020 when Covid19 restricted the event to take place. Without this minor break, the society would have been operating the event for 101 consecutive years. The annual match is a big part of Chilliwack’s farming history. In the 1950’s there were over 55 competitors and over 3,000 spectators. The whole town used to shut down on plowing match day!