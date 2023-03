Chilliwack – The next NWO Roller Derby Association Learn To Skate Info Session is Wednesday April 5, at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack.

NWO Roller Derby Association will have a brief introduction, followed by Q&A while you watch some derby warm-up and practice .

For those that wish to try before they buy, bring a mouthguard and a good attitude. There is a limited about of loaner gear and people will have the opportunity to see what skating is like.

Facebook Information is here.