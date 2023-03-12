Chilliwack’s Teen Daze – Early Winner at Juno Awards

Fraser Valley/Edmonton – BTO, Celine Dion, Gordon Lightfoot, Nickelback, Carley Rae Jepsen, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber.

Just a few names who have won Juno Awards in the past.

Add to the list Chilliwack’s Teen Daze a.k.a. Jamison. Isaak, who on Saturday night in Edmonton, won the Juno Electronic Album of the Year, for Interior.

It was his 10th album and first Juno nomination.

Issak won on the first of two nights of awards, however these were not televised. The big show from Edmonton is Sunday night on CBC.

The 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada are available to rewatch on-demand via CBC Gem or CBCMusic.ca/junos.

The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will air live across the country from Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, and CBC Music’s Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.

Chilliwack’s Boslen, is up for Rap Album of the Year and that will be televised on Sunday night.