Chilliwack – You can now register for the Chilliwack Golf Club Senior Men’s 2-Man Net Best Ball event May 15 & 16.



Entry Includes: Tournament Entrance Fee, Meals following round 1 & 2, Tee Gift, Hole-in-One Competitions, Prizes and More!



Tournament Registration Conditions:

Min. Age is 55 as of May 1

Max individual HDCP is 36

Partners must be within 7 strokes of each other

Golf Canada/GHIN index required

Team prizes awarded to overall net & gross champions plus top 5 in net each flight



Optional: Reduced Rate Official Practice Round: Sunday, May 14, 2023 ($45 + GST)

Maximum individual handicap is 36. Dress Code is in effect.

Official practice rounds can be booked directly with the Golf Shop after April 30.

604.823.6521 x 223 or 1.888.757.7222

No refunds will be granted after 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. $2.95 on-line registration fee added at checkout.