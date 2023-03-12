Chilliwack – You can now register for the Chilliwack Golf Club Senior Men’s 2-Man Net Best Ball event May 15 & 16.
Entry Includes: Tournament Entrance Fee, Meals following round 1 & 2, Tee Gift, Hole-in-One Competitions, Prizes and More!
Tournament Registration Conditions:
- Min. Age is 55 as of May 1
- Max individual HDCP is 36
- Partners must be within 7 strokes of each other
- Golf Canada/GHIN index required
- Team prizes awarded to overall net & gross champions plus top 5 in net each flight
Optional: Reduced Rate Official Practice Round: Sunday, May 14, 2023 ($45 + GST)
Maximum individual handicap is 36. Dress Code is in effect.
Official practice rounds can be booked directly with the Golf Shop after April 30.
604.823.6521 x 223 or 1.888.757.7222
No refunds will be granted after 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. $2.95 on-line registration fee added at checkout.