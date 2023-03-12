Chilliwack Chiefs Indigenous Night – Coliseum – Saturday March 18

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are holding their Indigenous Night at the Coliseum on Saturday March 18.

Pre-game, the Chiefs will be joined by a number of distinguished Indigenous leaders and community members including Grand Chief Betty Henry (Kwaw-kwaw-Apilt First Nation) Chief Randy Leon (Kwaw-kwaw-a-pilt First Nation) Chief Angie Bailey (Aitchelitz) Chief Dalton Silver (Sumas First Nation) Chief Ralph Leon (Sts’ailes).

The Salish Coast Drummers will be performing a traditional song along with the Stó:lō Anthem.

Inez Louis, from the Skowkale First Nation, will be singing the national anthem. Inez is a six-time Indigenous Music Award recipient and two-time Juno nominee.

In the second intermission, the Sasquatch Dancers from Sts’ailes will be performing.

Throughout the night, the concourse will feature a market with Indigenous owned businesses

Businesses include Nations Creations, Corvina Design, The Natural World Crystals & Gifts, Shawnee Renee Beads, Tear Bear Boutique, and more.

The Chiefs will once again be wearing their Ts’elxwéyeqw jerseys. The jerseys were designed by Jason Roberts, whose traditional name is Sxwoxil, a member of Tzeachten First Nation.

The name Chilliwack is derived from the Halq’eméylem word Ts’elxwéyeqw which means ‘going back upstream, as far as you can go in a canoe’ or ‘going into a slough from the river at the top of the head’, referring to the many sloughs at the mouth of the Chilliwack River where it flows out of the valley and leads to the Fraser River.