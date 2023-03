Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden won bronze at his FIS World Cup Ski Cross event at Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

FIS/CBC – March 2023

Reece now comes home to Canada for the final race of the season and still leading the World Cup standings.

World Cup ski cross action is again returning to Canada in 2023 with Craigleith Ski Club, ON hosting World Cup Finals, March 16-18.

Alpine Canada Information is here.