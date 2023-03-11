Must Be Close to Spring – Harrison Street Sweeping Starts

Harrison – Starting Monday, March 20, the streets of the Village of Harrison Hot Springs will be cleaned by a street sweeper.
The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is seeking your cooperation and ask that all vehicles be removed from the street this week to accommodate the sweeper.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Raised Over $69,000
Chilliwack – MARCH 10 UPDATE – On Saturday, March 4 at the Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Simpson