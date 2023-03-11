Skip to content

Must Be Close to Spring – Harrison Street Sweeping Starts

Must Be Close to Spring – Harrison Street Sweeping Starts

Harrison – Starting Monday, March 20, the streets of the Village of Harrison Hot Springs will be cleaned by a street sweeper.

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is seeking your cooperation and ask that all vehicles be removed from the street this week to accommodate the sweeper.

Thank you for your cooperation.

