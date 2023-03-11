Former Chilliwack Resident Asks Hometown For Help with Vet Bills – His Beloved Dog, Akaya – GoFundMe Now in Place

Chilliwack – For years, John Thomson was a mainstay in Chilliwack when it came to working at Stream Call Centre. When not on the clock, he would be helping those with addictions.

John is now in Richmond and reached out to FVN to ask for help. From his Facebook page:

I need help. Akaya my fur baby needs an operation to repair her CCL on her back right leg. I have been speaking to RAPS Vet Hospital in Richmond and they can help me in part by giving me a no interest loan for 50% of the surgery. The cost of the surgery is about 6,000.00. So I need to come up with 3,000.00. I can save this up but it will take several months for me to do this. She is limping on 3 legs and it is tearing me apart. The only thing that I have of value is my car. If any of you know of anyone that would be interested, they would be getting a great deal.

GoFundMe was mentioned to John and from that page (the link is here):

John Thomson/Facebook

My name is John and I need help. I am 62 years old and I am alone except for my girl Akaya. She tore her CCL on her back right leg and is limping very badly. (A CCL for a dog is like an ALC for a human) She just turned 10 in Jan. I have had her since she was 10 months old. She was beaten up pretty badly and was afraid of everyone, till she met me. She is a very loving dog now and is friends with everyone. I spoil her so much. I live in a basement of a house because it has a fenced backyard. This is for her.

She is the spark in my heart. I have such a hard time seeing her in pain. She just wants to make me happy. I have to stop being so selfish and take care of her needs as I am her pack, we have to take care of each other.

I have been talking to RAPS Vet Hospital in Richmond and they are a nonprofit animal hospital. This is my best option.

I would need about 6000.00 for the CCL surgery. If I get more than what I need I would donate it to them.

I have always had a hard time asking for help. I feel helpless to help my poor girl.

Thank you for anything you can do and thank you for reading my post.