City of Abbotsford and CUPE Local 774 Ratify Agreement

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 774 have ratified a two-year collective agreement for the period of January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

“The new agreement allows the City of Abbotsford to continue providing high-quality services for our residents, and is equitable for both CUPE and the City,” said Abbotsford City Manager, Peter Sparanese. “We would like to thank the bargaining teams for their months of hard work, dedication and respectful negotiations that have resulted in an agreement that balances the needs of our employees with the City’s commitment to providing excellent and sustainable essential services.”

In addition to improvements in benefits and premiums, the financial terms of the new agreement include wage increases of four and one-half per cent (4.5%) in the first year, and four per cent (4%) in the second year.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the City of Abbotsford,” said CUPE 774 President, Ryan Doman. “We believe the updates that have been included with this round of bargaining provide new terms and conditions of employment that will benefit our members and recognize the important work of our employees in the public service.”

CUPE Local 774 represents approximately 500 workers of the City of Abbotsford.