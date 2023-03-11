Skip to content

Chilliwack’s Unity Christian Goes For the BC High School 1A Boys Basketball Title Saturday Night at the LEC

Chilliwack's Unity Christian Goes For the BC High School 1A Boys Basketball Title Saturday Night (March 11) at the LEC.

You can follow on BC High School Sports social media.

2023 Unity Christian High School Basketball/Steve Vrolyk

