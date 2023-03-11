Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Raised Over $69,000

Chilliwack – MARCH 10 UPDATE – On Saturday, March 4 at the Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Simpson Notaries, raised a gross total of $69,665, thanks to y’all.

2023 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

ORIGINAL STORY – The Chilliwack Hospice Society 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice returned Saturday, March 4, and promises to be a rip-roarin’ good time! The community will come together for a lively evening of foot stompin’ fun with a live band, dancing, barbeque dinner, mechanical bull-riding, live and silent auction, and much more.

F﻿EATURING…

L﻿ive music by Piper Down

D﻿inner by Smoke and Bones BBQ

This signature fundraising event raises funds to support the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.