Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Raised Over $69,000

Chilliwack – MARCH 10 UPDATE – On Saturday, March 4 at the Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Simpson Notaries, raised a gross total of $69,665, thanks to y’all.
ORIGINAL STORY – The Chilliwack Hospice Society 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice returned Saturday, March 4, and promises to be a rip-roarin’ good time! The community will come together for a lively evening of foot stompin’ fun with a live band, dancing, barbeque dinner, mechanical bull-riding, live and silent auction, and much more.
FEATURING…
Live music by Piper Down
Dinner by Smoke and Bones BBQ
This signature fundraising event raises funds to support the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.