Chilliwack – Chilliwack Golf Club has teamed up with Empty Canvas Party to be the host venue for another paint night!

Tuesday, April 11th, at 6PM, in the Creekside Lounge for a fun night of painting, instructed by Empty Canvas Party’s own, Debbie.

Empty Canvas will provide everything you need for your masterpiece- from paint, to the canvas, brushes, aprons, and more. The host will guide you from an empty canvas, to a work of art in just a couple hours.

Registration info is here.