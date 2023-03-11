BUSINESS OPINION – Fivefold Financial live Webinar on March 18th, 10 AM. Learn about the New Energy Supercycle with Josef Schachter (Top Energy Expert in Canada)

Chilliwack – From Bill Westmacott/Fivefold Financial: I have said for years that you should never invest in any investment before you do your homework. Understand the risks first, the why, your timeline, the possible upside, and how much capital you are willing to risk before you deploy any capital. Another critical question is, “When will you exit the trade?” Josef developed the “Schachter Energy Report” years ago to help investors understand timing and the opportunities in the energy space. Josef will offer a special discount on his Energy Report to those who attend the webinar.

Here is a recent quote by veteran Canadian Economist/Analyst Michael Campbell, “Peak oil is nowhere in sight. Global oil demand is heading to a record 102 million barrels per day. Countries across the Asia-Pacific region are consuming more oil and will continue to do so for decades. Chinese oil consumption is poised to hit a record this year“. ~ MC

Being in the right asset classes at the right time can create a significant upside to your portfolio. I do not want to miss this new energy supercycle, and Josef is an excellent mentor for those who want to learn and receive professional guidance.

Please join us on March 18 at 10 AM PST (45-minute webinar with Q&A to follow. Josef Schachter has over 40 years of experience in the financial markets as a top analyst. Josef is a regular BNN energy analyst, and recently he was a keynote speaker at the World Outlook Conference in Vancouver, BC. Josef will share in this presentation why he believes we have entered a New Energy Supercycle and will share some possible opportunities in the Canadian energy space. Please register for this event:

When: March 18, 2023, 10:00 AM Vancouver

Topic: Join Josef Schachter (Energy Expert) as he discusses the New Energy Supercycle and Opportunities.

