Seattle, Not Chilliwack, To Host 2023 BCHL Showcase

Burnaby/Chilliwack/Seattle – (Jesse Adamson -BCHL Communications) The BCHL is working alongside the Seattle Kraken to bring the league’s annual Showcase event to Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle next season.

The building, which is the Kraken’s official practice facility, will host all 18 BCHL teams in October as they play two regular-season games in front of fans, NHL scouts and NCAA coaches over a four-day stretch.

“We are thrilled to be taking our Showcase event to the next level by working with the Seattle Kraken,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Steven Cocker. “Like all of our events, we want to grow them as we move forward. This opportunity will allow us to enhance the experience for our players and staff, while not losing sight of the primary purpose of this event, which is to provide exposure for our athletes to scouts and college coaches.”

“We also want to thank the Chilliwack Chiefs organization for hosting the event for over a decade. Their hard work and dedication year after year helped build the Showcase into the premiere event that it is today.”

Kraken Community Iceplex features three NHL-size rinks, 12 dressing rooms, the Kraken’s official restaurant 32 Bar & Grill, and more.

“We look forward to hosting the BCHL and the Showcase event at Kraken Community Iceplex this fall,” said Rob Lampman, COO of the Kraken. “We are confident the players, their families, scouts and fans will enjoy their time in Seattle. This is an event that brings together members of the amateur, collegiate and professional hockey community as we showcase the talent of tomorrow and inspire those to follow.”

Further details on the event, including dates, schedule and ticketing information, will be provided at a later date.