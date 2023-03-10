Provincial Funding Announced to Replace Mission Secondary School 

Mission– Mission MLAs Pam Alexis and Bob D’Eith say that students in Mission will benefit from a new safer, and larger school, as funding has been allocated to replace Mission Secondary School.

“When I was a school trustee between 2005 and 2011 I watched schools in our community close. As an MLA in government, however, Bob D’Eith and I have been working hard with the community, school board, and parents to fix this, and improve education for our kids,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “I’m so proud of everyone who has worked hard and am happy to tell them that our government will be able to provide this new, safer school for kids here in Mission.”

Budget 2023 makes record investments in capital infrastructure. Contained in the Budget’s capital envelope is money earmarked for a modern, safe school to replace the current Mission Secondary School (SD75), with capacity for more students, pending approval of the school district’s business plan.

“People in Mission need this high school replacement to make sure their kids are safe, and that we can accomodate our growing community. I have been proud to advocate for this project since being elected here in Mission and myself and Pam have been happy to work alongside a dedicated school board, local government, and with our colleagues in government to make sure this comes to fruition. I am so pleased that funding for the high school is in the Budget 2023 capital plan so that the School Board can move to the next stage of development,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“We are so excited to hear about the province’s commitment to building a full replacement for Mission Secondary School. This much-needed investment means a lot to our students, their parents, and our broader community. This new school is a testament to the advocacy and work that’s been – and continues to be – done to ensure that Mission students get the infrastructure and resources they need to succeed,” said Shelly Carter, School Board Chair for SD75.

“Today is a good day and a time to celebrate the power of collective advocacy. There has been a great deal of work done by our Board of Education, our MLA’s, and the larger community, and we are grateful for the partnership and perseverance that has gotten us to this here. Mission proudly supports our young people. They are our future stewards, so investing in their education is the best possible way for government to use public funds,” said Paul Horn, Mayor of Mission.