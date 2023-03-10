City of Chilliwack Now Accepting Applications for Performing Artists on Canada Day – Deadline April 12

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack is currently accepting applications for performing artists who would like to perform on Canada Day.

You would perform approximately 10-20 minutes during the evening on Canada Day. City of Chilliwack are looking to highlight performances that reflect the cultural diversity of our community, and the artists that live here. Are you a local performing artist who would like to participate? Please fill out the application below.

How to Apply

Please fill out this application form and submit it via email to:

Leah Peden, Community Coordinator

City of Chilliwack

peden@chilliwack.com

The application deadline is April 12, 2023.

Event Schedule

5 pm Event Opens 5:45 pm Opening Ceremonies 6 pm Live performances 10 pm Fireworks 11 pm Event closes

Learn more and apply at chilliwack.com/CanadaDay