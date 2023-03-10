Skip to content

City of Chilliwack Now Accepting Applications for Performing Artists on Canada Day – Deadline April 12

Home
Arts and Entertainment
City of Chilliwack Now Accepting Applications for Performing Artists on Canada Day – Deadline April 12

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack is currently accepting applications for performing artists who would like to perform on Canada Day.

You would perform approximately 10-20 minutes during the evening on Canada Day. City of Chilliwack are looking to highlight performances that reflect the cultural diversity of our community, and the artists that live here. Are you a local performing artist who would like to participate? Please fill out the application below.

How to Apply

Please fill out this application form and submit it via email to:

Leah Peden, Community Coordinator
City of Chilliwack
peden@chilliwack.com

The application deadline is April 12, 2023.

Event Schedule

5 pmEvent Opens
5:45 pmOpening Ceremonies
6 pmLive performances
10 pm Fireworks
11 pm     Event closes

Learn more and apply at chilliwack.com/CanadaDay

2022 Canada Day at Townshend Park/FVN/chillTV

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts