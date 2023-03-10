chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• New rules to prevent online exploitation.
• Expect more transit disruptions this weekend.
• Chilliwack Council approves money for summer events! AND
• The Jets continue to surprise!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™