chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• New rules to prevent online exploitation.

• Expect more transit disruptions this weekend.

• Chilliwack Council approves money for summer events! AND

• The Jets continue to surprise!

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

