Abbotsford – Kudos of the highest kind.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Honoured the team at the Barrowtown Pump Station for the Critical Role they played during the November 2021 Flood.

From the City of Abbotsford: The City is proud of the hardworking crew at Barrowtown – and is appreciative of all the volunteers at @CFVSAR who jumped into action, helped with evacuations, and even transported Barrowtown staff to and from the pump station by boat until the floodwaters receded. Thank you!

2023 Barrowtown Pump CFVSAR March