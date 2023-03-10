Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student (VIDEO)

Home
News
abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• New rules to prevent online exploitation.

• Abbotsford Transit may shut down this weekend.

• Abbotsford MP Ed Fast speaks out over amendments to the associated suicide measures. AND…

• Abbotsford Basketball Goes BIG!

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts