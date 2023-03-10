abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 9, 2023 – Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• New rules to prevent online exploitation.
• Abbotsford Transit may shut down this weekend.
• Abbotsford MP Ed Fast speaks out over amendments to the associated suicide measures. AND…
• Abbotsford Basketball Goes BIG!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
Guest Director: Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV Work Experience Student
